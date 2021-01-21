Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 144.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 245,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,004. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

