Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.74. Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 359,919 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.09 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$85.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

