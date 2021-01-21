Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Decreased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 4.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,622 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $46,395,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,010. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

