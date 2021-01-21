Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.25

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 3733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$985.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.89.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

