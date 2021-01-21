Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Shares of Canon stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 387,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,431. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Analysts predict that Canon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

