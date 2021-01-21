Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 467 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

