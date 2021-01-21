Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.98 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after acquiring an additional 240,814 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

LMT traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $339.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.18 and a 200-day moving average of $371.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

