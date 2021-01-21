Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 63.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HYI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

