Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,473 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,648. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

