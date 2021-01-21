Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.61

Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.61 and traded as low as $62.33. Capital Limited (CAPD.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 532,935 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

About Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

