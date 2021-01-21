Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CRDF. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
NASDAQ CRDF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 736,639 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,711,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $5,099,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.