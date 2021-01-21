Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRDF. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 736,639 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,711,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $5,099,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

