Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $146.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

