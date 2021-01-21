Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

