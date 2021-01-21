Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,257,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $314.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

