Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $725,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

