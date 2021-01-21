Carry (CRE) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $2.06 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00063813 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,256,560,532 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

