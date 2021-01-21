Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

CARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 48,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,224. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.