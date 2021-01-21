Cartesi Price Reaches $0.0580 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Cartesi has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00050433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00124414 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072834 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276491 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067882 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

