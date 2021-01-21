Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Catalent by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.