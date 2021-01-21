Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 831,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

