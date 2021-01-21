C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £127.44 in Stock

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 54 shares of C&C Group plc (CCR.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £127.44 ($166.50).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C&C Group plc (CCR.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 21st, Patrick McMahon acquired 10,000 shares of C&C Group plc (CCR.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £748.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.71. C&C Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 381 ($4.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.81.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group plc (CCR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group plc (CCR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.