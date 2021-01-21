Centrality Price Reaches $0.0359 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $43.07 million and $981,502.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

