Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 7,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Centrica has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

