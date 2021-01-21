Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $6.87. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 564,235 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $439.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

