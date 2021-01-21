Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $439.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

