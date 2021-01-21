Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.86

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.86 and last traded at $277.48, with a volume of 7102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,548,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.