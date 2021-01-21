ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,138.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $209,072.56 and approximately $35,138.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

