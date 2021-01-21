Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) Shares Gap Down to $298.00

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $298.00, but opened at $285.00. Chesnara plc (CSN.L) shares last traded at $293.00, with a volume of 69,543 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 53.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

