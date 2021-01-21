China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of 698.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.