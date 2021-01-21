China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:CEA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

