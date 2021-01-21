Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.62

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as high as $39.71. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 159.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8,920.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

