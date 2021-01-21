Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.28. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 940,348 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.8% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,871,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 57.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 236,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter worth $6,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

