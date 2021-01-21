Cindicator Reaches Market Cap of $13.94 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $13.94 million and $5,175.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars.

