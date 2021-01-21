Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $158.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

