Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) PT Lowered to $0.85

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

