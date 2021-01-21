Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.47

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 6436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.76.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.
The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
