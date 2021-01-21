Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.47

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 6436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

