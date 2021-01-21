Citigroup Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $130.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $105.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Insiders have sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

