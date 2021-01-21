Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

CFG stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.