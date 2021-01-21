Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.14 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.22. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.27.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

