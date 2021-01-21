City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 11

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CLIG opened at GBX 474.49 ($6.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of £240.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 480 ($6.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 411.42.

In related news, insider Rian Dartnell acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Also, insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £85,600 ($111,836.95). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $28,920,000.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

