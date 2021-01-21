Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 10,196,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,451,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.