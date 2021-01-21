Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 78,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

