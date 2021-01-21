Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce sales of $494.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.29 million and the lowest is $491.98 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $745.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of CCO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,414,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,435. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $869.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 737,765 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 529,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,383,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

