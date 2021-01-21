Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Down 8.1%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.86. 1,016,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,862,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

