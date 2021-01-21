Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 7.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.75. 15,751,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 16,452,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.