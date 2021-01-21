Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives $13.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.23. 33,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,210. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

