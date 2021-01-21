CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 1,008,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,080,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

Get CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.