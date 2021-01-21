CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

