CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.