Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CCHGY opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

